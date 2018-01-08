FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish real estate firm Metrovacesa announces intention to float
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 5:11 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Spanish real estate firm Metrovacesa announces intention to float

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate company Metrovacesa on Monday announced its intention to float in a move it said was aimed at widening its shareholder base, making it easier to access capital markets to get financing for projects.

The residential developer will look to sell existing shares owned by Spanish banks Banco Santander and BBVA in the offering, it said in a statement.

The company has a net asset value of 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion), it said. ($1 = 0.8353 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)

