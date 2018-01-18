FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:53 PM / 更新于 6 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Train derailment in Mexico City suburb kills at least 5

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from rail operator Ferrovalle)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A train derailed in a densely populated Mexico City suburb on Thursday morning, killing at least five people, authorities said.

The train, which was transporting grain, crashed in Ecatepec, a large municipality in the State of Mexico that forms part of the urban sprawl extending from the capital.

After the train ran off the tracks shortly before 6 a.m., one of its cars careened into a residential area, killing five people, the Communications and Transportation Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities are removing debris and more victims will probably be found, the State of Mexico prosecutor’s office said.

The train belonged to Kansas City Southern’s Mexican unit, the ministry said.

In a statement, railroad and terminals operator Ferrovalle, which is part owned by Kansas City Southern de Mexico, lamented the accident, the causes of which were still unknown.

Ferrovalle said it and Kansas City Southern de Mexico would work with authorities to find out what happened and prevent it from occurring again.

The Mexican regulator for railway transport will investigate the accident, the ministry said.

“The government of Ecatepec sends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates its support in this difficult moment,” Mayor Indalecio Rios wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Julia Love; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Peter Cooney)

