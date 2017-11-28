FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeromexico cancels dozens of flights after some pilots strike
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上8点06分 / 更新于 1 天前

Aeromexico cancels dozens of flights after some pilots strike

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest airline Aeromexico canceled dozens of flights on Tuesday due to a strike by some pilots with Connect, its regional operator, in the saturated Mexico City airport.

The company said in a statement that the group of pilots did not report for work to protest the dismissal of a colleague with a history of poor performance.

“Aeromexico is working at maximum capacity to normalize operations as quickly as possible and is sorry for the inconvenience to clients,” the company added.

A representative for the pilot’s union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As a result of the protest, the company reported on its Twitter account at least 32 canceled flights on Tuesday from Mexico City, primarily to domestic destinations. Various flights were also delayed due to fog in the area.

New regulations to protect travelers and compensate them for cancellations and delays have gone into effect in Mexico this year.

Aeromexico operates more than 600 flights per day, and its hub is in Mexico City. The company serves more than 90 cities in Mexico, the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below