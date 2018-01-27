FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

ICA Fluor wins $198 mln Mexico City airport tender

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexico-based company ICA Fluor has won a contract to build the medium-voltage electrical distribution network for the new Mexico City airport, the state-run company overseeing the project said on Friday.

Grupo Aeroportuario de Mexico City (GACM) said ICA Fluor won the 3.656 billion peso ($198 million) tender in conjunction with Mexican firm Industria del Hierro.

ICA Fluor is a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp .

Struggling with heavy debt, ICA said in August it had filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan that had been subscribed to by the majority of its creditors.

$1 = 18.4760 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Tom Hogue

