1 个月前
America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月8日 / 凌晨2点41分 / 1 个月前

America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.

In November, America Movil said its wireless subsidiary had agreed to purchase 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. It did not disclose the terms of the deal. In May, the company received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to proceed with the purchase.

America Movil has said the acquisition boosts its offer of high-speed data services. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Robert Birsel)

