MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Claro CR Telecomunicaciones, the Costa Rican unit of Mexico's telecommunications giant America Movil, was awarded at auction on Wednesday two new concessions, the Mexican firm said in a statement.

The concessions cover a total of 20 megahertz (MHz) in the 1800 MHz bandwidth and another 10 MHz in the 1900/2100 MHz bandwidth.

America Movil said the concessions will last until 2032. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)