Mexico anti-trust body probes 'probable' abuses in e-commerce

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s anti-trust agency on Thursday said in a statement that it is investigating “probable” monopoly practices in Mexico’s e-commerce market.

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition, or Cofece, said in a statement that it was investigating possible monopolistic practices, such as price discrimination, that was affecting free commerce.

Cofece had published a notice of the probe earlier on Thursday in the daily government gazette. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)