Mexico's Banorte values Interacciones deal at 26.6 bln pesos - presentation

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte sees the total value of its deal to buy smaller peer Grupo Financiero Interacciones is 26.557 billion pesos ($1.40 billion), the group said in an investor presentation obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The cash and shares deal values a share in Interacciones at the equivalent of around 98.4 pesos with the deal expected to close mid-2018 if all approvals are obtained, the presentation said.