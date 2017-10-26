FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Banorte values Interacciones deal at 26.6 bln pesos - presentation
2017年10月26日

Mexico's Banorte values Interacciones deal at 26.6 bln pesos - presentation

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte sees the total value of its deal to buy smaller peer Grupo Financiero Interacciones is 26.557 billion pesos ($1.40 billion), the group said in an investor presentation obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The cash and shares deal values a share in Interacciones at the equivalent of around 98.4 pesos with the deal expected to close mid-2018 if all approvals are obtained, the presentation said.

$1 = 19.0340 Mexican pesos Reporting by Christine Murray

