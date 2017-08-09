FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico watchdog finds big pharma faces no competition on some drugs
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月9日 / 下午3点50分 / 4 天前

Mexico watchdog finds big pharma faces no competition on some drugs

Stefanie Eschenbacher

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Sanofi-Aventis face no competition for certain drugs in Mexico from generics that are readily available elsewhere, a senior Mexican anti-trust official said on Wednesday.

The companies have done nothing illegal, Juan Manuel Espino, Cofece's director of economic studies, said at a presentation of the body's probe into the Mexican drugs market that found regulatory failings contributed to a lack of competition.

The report, released by Cofece on Wednesday, found that pharmaceutical firms use "legal strategies" to extend drug exclusivity after patents expire, blocking competition.

None of the firms immediately responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

