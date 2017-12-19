FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 更新于 a day ago

UPDATE 1-At least 12 dead in bus crash on excursion to Mexican ruins

2 分钟阅读

(Adds that video is available)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Twelve people died and 18 were injured on Tuesday in Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo when a tour bus lost control and rolled over during an excursion to ancient ruins.

The bus was carrying 31 passengers, including citizens of the United States, Brazil and Sweden, authorities said. A child was among the dead. Quintana Roo is one of three states on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, which contains major tourist destinations.

The passengers had been aboard a cruise ship, according to a statement from Costa Maya, the company that operated the bus.

The tourists were headed to the archaeological zone of Chacchoben, an ancient Mayan ruin south of the resort town of Tulum, when the vehicle veered off the highway early on Tuesday morning.

After the accident, passengers were taken to local hospitals, Costa Maya said. Five have been discharged and the injured were in stable condition, it said.

The government of Quintana Roo said in a statement that it was taking steps to determine the cause of the accident.

Last year, 11 tourists were killed in a crash in Quintana Roo when their bus flipped en route to Cancun, the Associated Press reported. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Julia Love and Michael O‘Boyle; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
