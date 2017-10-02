FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上10点23分 / 16 天前

Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada’s Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility’s production of the precious metal.

The entrances to the Peñasquito mine have been occupied since Thursday by protesters who demand the company make good on a commitment to supply nearby communities with water, said Felipe Pinedo, a leader of the protesters.

In a statement, the company accepted there were “outstanding commitments between the two parties,” and said the protest broke off established negotiations.

Pinedo said the protesters were only allowing workers to leave the mine, which is located in northern Zacatecas state and last year produced 465,000 ounces of gold.

Michael Harvey, Goldcorp’s director of corporate affairs, said in a statement the company is open to dialogue with the local communities, but it would not negotiate under the threat of a continued blockade, which it deems illegal.

The company did not detail any potential impact on production at the mine from an extended blockade.

Last year, truck drivers and local residents blocked for more than a week the entrances to the mine as they demanded jobs and compensation for environmental damages as well as water used by the company. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below