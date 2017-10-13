FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月13日 / 晚上9点31分 / 8 天前

Mexichem says its subsidiaries lift force majeure after hurricane Harvey

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical firm Mexichem on Friday said its subsidiaries had lifted measures of force majeure imposed after hurricane Harvey struck, hobbling their suppliers.

Mexichem said in a bourse filing that Mexichem Resinas Vinilicas S.A. de C.V., Mexichem Resinas Colombia S.A.S. and Mexichem Specialty Resins Inc. had all lifted force majeure resulting from the hurricane, which inundated Houston and stalled operations in Texas’ refineries. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

