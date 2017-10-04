FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's DEA Deutsche Erdoel wins onshore Pemex tie-up in Mexico
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上6点29分 / 14 天前

Germany's DEA Deutsche Erdoel wins onshore Pemex tie-up in Mexico

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s DEA Deutsche Erdoel won the rights to partner with Mexican national oil company Pemex on its onshore Ogarrio project, the industry regulator said on Wednesday.

The tie-up marks only the third joint venture between the Mexican oil giant and a equity partner since a sweeping energy opening finalized in 2014 ended Pemex’s decades-long monopoly and allowed the firm to jointly develop projects with private and foreign oil companies.

Ogarrio is a 60-square mile (156 sq km) field located in Tabasco state believed to contain 54 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in proven, probable and possible reserves. (By David Alire Garcia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below