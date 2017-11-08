FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Dec Maya price for international buyers
2017年11月8日

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Dec Maya price for international buyers

2 分钟阅读

    MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex           on Wednesday published its December term
pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to international
customers.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
           
   DESTINATION       NOV CONSTANT      DEC CONSTANT
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.25             -2.25
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +1.30             +1.30
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +3.50             +3.50
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -5.05             -4.70
 Isthmus crude           -2.05             -2.00
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -6.20             -6.00
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.65             -1.65
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.90             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.65             -8.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.90             -1.45
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 


 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

