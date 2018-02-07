FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:00 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Mexico sets March Maya oil price for international buyers

3 分钟阅读

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex           revised its March term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday. 
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
       
   DESTINATION       FEB CONSTANT      MAR CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.05             -2.30
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +1.90             +1.90
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +3.50             +3.50
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -3.40             -3.40
  Isthmus crude          +1.20             +1.20
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -5.35             -5.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.25             -1.40
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.25             -8.85
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.05             -1.20
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K

ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K

OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K

OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K

MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K

 (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Michael O'Boyle)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
