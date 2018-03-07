Mexico sets April Maya oil price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - AMERICAS Maya crude -2.30 -3.30 Isthmus crude +1.90 +1.90 Olmeca crude +3.50 +3.25 U.S WEST COAST Maya crude -3.40 -3.40 Isthmus crude +1.20 +1.90 EUROPE Maya crude -5.65 -6.60 Isthmus crude -1.40 -2.40 Olmeca crude -1.50 -1.50 FAR EAST Maya crude -8.85 -9.20 Isthmus crude -1.20 -1.75 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K *MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)