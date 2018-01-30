FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 10:42 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Mexico's Pemex to raise oil processing at its refineries to 900,000 bpd

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex expects to increase crude processing at its refineries to some 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the second quarter, from a current volume of slightly above 500,000 bpd, its CEO Carlos Trevino said on Tuesday.

The company also expects to finish the start-up of its smallest refinery, Ciudad Madero in northeastern Tamaulipas state, by the end of March, Trevino added on the sidelines of an energy conference. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below