Mexico's Pemex to raise oil processing at its refineries to 900,000 bpd

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex expects to increase crude processing at its refineries to some 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the second quarter, from a current volume of slightly above 500,000 bpd, its CEO Carlos Trevino said on Tuesday.

The company also expects to finish the start-up of its smallest refinery, Ciudad Madero in northeastern Tamaulipas state, by the end of March, Trevino added on the sidelines of an energy conference. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)