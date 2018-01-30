UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex to raise oil processing at its refineries to 900,000 bpd

(Adds context on refinery status, processing)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex expects to increase crude processing at its refineries to some 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the second quarter, from a current volume of slightly above 500,000 bpd, its CEO Carlos Trevino said on Tuesday.

The company had promised to increase its oil processing to about 800,000 bpd by the end of 2017 but was unable to do so due to refinery woes, which have increased the need for gasoline and diesel imports, mostly from the United States.

Pemex’s refineries last year produced 915,100 bpd of fuels from a 1.6-million-bpd capacity, according to official figures. Fuel production in 2016 was 1.119 million bpd

The firm also expects to finish the start-up of its smallest refinery, Ciudad Madero in northeastern Tamaulipas state, by the end of March, Trevino added on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Madero was expected to resume normal operations in December after a major maintenance that started in August.

Mexico's largest refinery, the 330,000-bpd Salina Cruz, started resuming operational units in November after being halted for about two months due to damage caused by a quake.