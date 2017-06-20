FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex to up gasoline imports after refinery fire -source
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日

(Adds background on Mexican gasoline refinement)

By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.

Pemex is still evaluating the extent of the damage from the fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the state of Oaxaca and does not know when production will resume, said the source. He did not know how much gasoline Pemex would import.

For over a year Pemex has been searching for investment partners to boost the aging facility's productivity, but with no takers to date. It has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day.

This year through April, Pemex imported 489,700 barrels per day of gasoline on average, while it produced 317,900 barrels per day of gasoline, according to company figures.

Most of Pemex's gasoline imports come from the United States. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

