FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crude oil output from Mexico's Pemex falls 18 pct in September
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月28日 / 凌晨3点06分 / 1 天内

Crude oil output from Mexico's Pemex falls 18 pct in September

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex reported on Friday that September crude production fell 18 percent from the same month last year, marking three consecutive months with oil output coming in below 2 million barrels per day.

September output averaged 1.73 million bpd, down from 1.93 million bpd in August.

Natural gas production also slipped in September for Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos. The company averaged 4.302 billion cubic feet per day, down more than 23 percent from September 2016.

Crude exports followed the downward trend in September, sinking nearly 19 percent to reach 1.159 million bpd.

Pemex’s crude production has fallen steadily since its peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Seeking to reverse the stubborn output slump, a sweeping oil opening finalized in 2014 ended the company’s decades-long monopoly and allowed private producers to operate their own fields for the first time.

Through the first nine months of this year, average crude production stands at 1.97 million bpd. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Nick Macfie)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below