February 27, 2018 / 7:42 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Mexico's Penoles posts $137 mln net profit in 4th quarter

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Penoles reported a net profit of 2.69 billion pesos ($136.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2017, down 4.4 percent compared to the year-ago period, the company said in a filing Tuesday with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenue for the October-December period was up over 3 percent to 22.77 billion pesos ($1.16 bln), the firm said.

Net profit at Penoles stood at 2.81 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the filing.

$1 = 19.6595 pesos on Dec. 29 Reporting by David Alire Garcia

