FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican currency, stocks weaken on Canada NAFTA report
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 7:35 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Mexican currency, stocks weaken on Canada NAFTA report

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency weakened against the dollar on Wednesday and stocks extended losses after a Reuters report said Canada increasingly believes that U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce his intention to withdraw from the NAFTA trade treaty.

Two government sources told Reuters they expected Trump to make his move at about the same time that negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet in late January for another round of talks to modernize NAFTA.

Mexico’s peso reversed slight gains against the dollar after the report, and was trading down more than 0.6 pct at 1925 GMT, while the S&P/BM IPC stock index was down about 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below