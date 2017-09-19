FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 60 killed by quake in Mexico, toll rises in capital
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上9点46分 / 1 个月前

At least 60 killed by quake in Mexico, toll rises in capital

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - At least 60 people were killed when a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

The highest death toll was in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City, where 42 deaths were reported. In the capital itself, mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said at least four people were killed.

In the neighboring state of Mexico, at least 8 people were killed, according to governor Alfredo Del Mazo. Six deaths were reported by civil protection authorities in Puebla state, to the south.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below