Fires reported in buildings in Mexico City after quake, people trapped -official
2017年9月19日 / 晚上7点40分

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - People were trapped inside various buildings that caught fire in Mexico City after a powerful quake violently shook the capital on Tuesday, a civil protection official told local TV.

Mexican TV and social media showed some buildings had collapsed, cars crushed by debris that had been shaken loose of buildings.

The magnitude 7.1 magnitude quake struck close to the town of Atencingo in the central state of Puebla, 123 km (76 miles) southeast of Mexico City, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

