#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 17, 2018 / 12:24 AM / 2 days ago

Mexico's Pemex says no immediate reports of quake damage at its plants

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The installations of Mexican national oil firm Pemex appear not to have sustained any damage after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Friday, the company’s chief executive said.

“For now, everything is fine at Pemex installations,” Carlos Trevino wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The company’s biggest refinery in the city of Salina Cruz, located along the coast of southern Oaxaca state, was unaffected by the quake, Trevino added. The epicenter of the quake was some 240 miles (386 km) west of the refinery. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
