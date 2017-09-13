FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Sigma expects to raise up to $1 bln in IPO - prospectus
2017年9月13日 / 下午2点37分 / 1 个月前

Mexico's Sigma expects to raise up to $1 bln in IPO - prospectus

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday it aims to raise up to 18.53 billion pesos ($1.04 billion) in its IPO later this month, pricing its shares at between 23 and 29 pesos.

Sigma has said it aims to place up to 15 percent of its equity, and in its latest prospectus said it expected to register its shares on the exchange on Sept. 28, a week later than the company had previously indicated.

The food company, which mainly sells cold meat and dairy products, said the listing would depend on market conditions.

A Sigma public offering has been in the works since at least 2013.

$1 = 17.7900 Mexican pesos Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

