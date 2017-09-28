FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBCUniversal/Telemundo, America Movil bid for Mexico soccer team media rights
2017年9月28日 / 下午3点44分

NBCUniversal/Telemundo, America Movil bid for Mexico soccer team media rights

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal/Telemundo and America Movil jointly submitted bids to the Mexican Soccer Federation for media rights to the men’s and women’s Mexico national team for two World Cup cycles, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies bid for rights in the United States and separately for the rest of the world. The bid for the U.S. market includes rights across all media platforms, while the other bid includes global digital media rights, excluding the U.S.

“We look forward to leveraging the extensive expertise of NBCUniversal and Telemundo Deportes to bring the Mexico National team to a level never seen before in the U.S. Hispanic market,” said Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo International. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

