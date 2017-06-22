FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Supreme Court rules in spat related to telecom reform
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 凌晨2点58分 / 1 个月内

Mexico's Supreme Court rules in spat related to telecom reform

Noel Randewich

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.

Long-dominant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is challenging several aspects of a 2013-14 telecommunications reform that opened the door to more competition in the industry.

On Wednesday, the court ruled partly in favor of a unit of America Movil against Pegaso PCS and Grupo de Telecomunicaciones Mexicanas, both of which are units of Telefonica, in a case involving rates charged to interconnect calls between their networks in 2015.

After the industry reform went into effect in late 2014, it was too late to resolve disagreements over an interconnection rate for the following year, so the rate from 2014 was adopted by regulators.

The Supreme Court said that was wrong. But it also said that under a newly negotiated rate for 2015, the amounts of money previously paid between companies would have to be adjusted to adhere to the newly determined rate.

The case was just one of several the Supreme Court is considering that relate to the telecom reform. (Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Stephen Coates)

