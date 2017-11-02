FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico regulator says America Movil can charge competitors for calls
Mexico
2017年11月2日

Mexico regulator says America Movil can charge competitors for calls

MEXICO CITY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator said on Thursday that competitors of billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil will have to pay the company 0.028562 peso per minute for mobile calls to its network from Jan. 1.

Rivals such as AT&T Inc and Telefonica SA have been awaiting new rates since the Supreme Court ruled in August that America Movil should not be barred by law from charging other carriers for calls to its customers.

The court found the market regulator, the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), not legislators, should set the so-called interconnection rates.

The IFT also said that America Movil will have to pay 0.112799 peso per minute to competitors for mobile calls to their networks. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

