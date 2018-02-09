FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018

Mexico telecoms regulator says all can participate in spectrum auction

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator, IFT, said on Thursday that any operator could participate in a spectrum auction this year, opening the door for billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil to bid.

This year, the regulator will auction 120 MHz of radioelectric spectrum in the 2500-2690 MHz frequency band that can be used for wireless services, the IFT said in a statement.

“In reality nobody, no operator is restricted a priori from participating, but effectively we have determined spectrum caps,” Alejandro Navarrete, the head of spectrum at the IFT, said on local radio. He said the caps would be determined by the amount of spectrum the operators already have. (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

