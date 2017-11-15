FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. law firm says investigating Televisa bribe claim
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 下午5点38分 / 更新于 15 小时内

U.S. law firm says investigating Televisa bribe claim

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman said on Wednesday it is investigating claims made in court a day earlier that Mexico’s Grupo Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches.

The law firm, which urged Televisa investors to assist its investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said in a statement its investigation “concerns whether Grupo Televisa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.”

Televisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below