UPDATE 1-U.S. law firm says investigating Televisa bribe claim

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman said on Wednesday it was investigating claims made in court a day earlier that Mexico’s Grupo Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches.

The law firm, which urged Televisa investors to assist its investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said in a statement its investigation “concerns whether Grupo Televisa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.”

Later on Wednesday, a Televisa spokesman denied “any wrongdoing” in the New York corruption trial of three former executives of FIFA, soccer’s world governing body.

“In particular, Grupo Televisa in no way knew of, or condoned, any bribe or other improper conduct,” spokesman Alejandro Olmos wrote in an email. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)