Toyota confirms it will scale back Mexico plant
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 晚上10点41分

Toyota confirms it will scale back Mexico plant

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday confirmed reports it will scale back a planned plant in Guanajuato, Mexico by 30 percent to $700 million and will cut planned production in half to 100,000 vehicles per year.

The automaker in 2015 had announced plans to build a $1 billion plant in Mexico. Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said the decision to shrink the plant does not “change our long-term commitment to Mexico, however; change is necessary in order to secure the long-term viability of our facility and our operations.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
