1 个月前
New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays
2017年7月3日 / 晚上11点19分 / 1 个月前

New rules at Mexico City airport aim to ease flight delays

Sheky Espejo

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's competition watchdog on Monday unveiled measures aimed at reducing flight delays and improving service for travelers at Mexico City's crowded international airport.

The measures require the airport to provide clear rules for how airlines use slots assigned to them, as well as under what circumstances the airport can take away slots, the head of the watchdog known as Cofece, Alejandra Palacios, told reporters.

For example, airlines that regularly delay flights in certain slots may lose them, Palacios said.

The regulator introduced the steps to alleviate congestion and improve efficiency at the airport, which sits within the sprawling capital city and has been unable to expand enough in recent years to meet growing demand.

Leading Mexican airline Aeromexico, smaller rivals Interjet and Volaris, and foreign airlines operate at the airport, which catered to over 41 million passengers last year, according to government figures.

The country is building a larger airport in Mexico City for $13 billion. It is scheduled to be completed in 2020 and serve some 68 million passengers annually. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
