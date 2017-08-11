FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
UPDATE 1-Mexican transport company Traxion files for IPO
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 晚上10点38分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-Mexican transport company Traxion files for IPO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds how money would be spent, background)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexican transport and logistics company Traxion has filed for an initial public offering on the Mexican stock market, according to documents published by the bourse on Friday.

The company, which focuses on trucking and school transport, did not say how many shares it would put up for sale or how much money it hoped to raise in the offering.

The company said it would use proceeds from the IPO to fund future growth, or to pay debt. Traxion said it might also seek acquisitions but had none in mind at present.

On Thursday, Mexican energy investment firm Vista Oil & Gas said it had completed a $650 million initial public offering, becoming the country's first publicly traded oil firm, four years after a landmark energy reform ended the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by state-run Pemex. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below