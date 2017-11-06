Uber adds six cities to Mexico coverage, bringing total to 45

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it was increasing its presence in Mexico to include six more cities in the country’s northwest, bringing its coverage to 45 cities overall.

From Monday, Uber was adding La Paz, capital of the state of Baja California Sur, as well as Guasave in Sinaloa state and the cities of Nogales, Guaymas, San Luis Colorado and Navojoa in the state of Sonora, the company said in a statement.

Uber has expanded rapidly in Latin America’s second biggest economy, although last month, the Congress of the central state of Puebla voted to implement stricter rules for ride-hailing services following two recent murders. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)