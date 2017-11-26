FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican authorities seek information from Uber about data breach
频道
专题
焦点：欧盟警告特雷莎·梅 要想下月启动贸易谈判仅有10天改善提案
英国退欧
焦点：欧盟警告特雷莎·梅 要想下月启动贸易谈判仅有10天改善提案
特写：北京安全大清查推升房租扶摇直上 城市管理如何不再简单粗放？
深度分析
特写：北京安全大清查推升房租扶摇直上 城市管理如何不再简单粗放？
未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
国际财经
未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月26日 / 晚上8点28分 / 更新于 15 小时内

Mexican authorities seek information from Uber about data breach

2 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s transparency body said on Sunday it would seek information from Uber about the consequences of a large data breach that the ride-hailing company disclosed on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data said it would attempt to determine how many users, drivers and employees in Mexico had been affected, as well as the steps Uber would take to mitigate the damage and prevent such breaches from occurring in the future.

On Tuesday, Uber said it paid hackers $100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts.

“We confirm that no type of historical information related to trips, credit card numbers, birth dates or social security numbers was exposed in the case,” an Uber spokesman said in a statement. “We will continue to provide in a timely manner all the information that pertains to this case.”

The disclosure sparked concerns from regulators around the world. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it was “closely evaluating the serious issues” presented by the incident, and Britain’s data protection authority said that concealment of the data breach raised “huge concerns” about Uber’s data policies and ethics. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Cooney)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below