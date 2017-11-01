FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Mexico's Puebla state implements stricter rules for Uber, Cabify
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 凌晨3点43分 / 1 天前

REFILE-Mexico's Puebla state implements stricter rules for Uber, Cabify

2 分钟阅读

(Adds the name of the president of the governing body of Puebla’s Congress)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the central Mexican state of Puebla approved new rules on Tuesday aimed at better vetting and monitoring rideshare drivers working for companies like Uber and Cabify after the recent murders of two female college students.

Among the new rules, cash payments are no longer allowed, so-called panic buttons must be implemented and drivers must pass a drug test and not have a criminal record. Authorities can now also access the rideshare apps’ geolocation systems if necessary.

“We’re looking for the tranquility and safety of the user,” said Jorge Aguilar, the president of the governing body of Puebla’s Congress.

In the first case, the suspect was a former Uber driver working for rival app Cabify, which had its license revoked by Puebla after his arrest. In the second, an Uber driver was arrested, but he was not working when the crime took place.

Mexico City was the first city in Latin America to regulate rideshare apps, and Uber is widely used in the capital. It has not faced any federal efforts to rein its growth.

Uber has said the Puebla draft bill is discriminatory and does not do enough to protect driver and rider confidentiality.

Capitalizing on concerns about dangerous drivers, a Mexican start-up called Laudrive competes with Uber and Cabify for ride-hailing business in Mexico City by exclusively serving women using female drivers. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Michael Perry)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below