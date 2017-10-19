FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walmex posts 3rd-qtr revenue growth after earthquake sales boom
2017年10月19日

Walmex posts 3rd-qtr revenue growth after earthquake sales boom

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico reported third-quarter net profit of 8.7 billion pesos ($477 million) on Thursday, exceeding analyst expectations.

The company said it generated 136.8 billion pesos in total revenue, with a surge of sales last month after powerful earthquakes in Mexico displaced thousands of people, prompting shopping sprees for donations of supplies.

The Mexican stock market closed on Thursday with Walmex shares trading at 43.1 pesos.

$1 = 18.1785 pesos at end-September Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

