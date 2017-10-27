FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada's Saputo to buy Australia dairy producer Murray Goulburn for $488 mln
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨1点19分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Canada's Saputo to buy Australia dairy producer Murray Goulburn for $488 mln

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects equity value of the deal in headline and paragraph 1)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Australia’s largest milk processor, on Friday said it agreed to a buyout from Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc worth up to A$637.8 million ($488 million).

Murray Goulburn said Saputo would pay between A$1.10 and A$1.15 per share, compared to its A$2.10 issue price when it listed in 2015.

A total buyout value of A$1.3 billion would include the company’s debts and liabilities. ($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye, G Crosse)

