Brazilian toll road operator Ecorodovias buys rival MGO for $189 mln -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA has agreed to buy smaller rival Concessionaria de Rodovias Minas Gerais-Goias for 600 million reais ($189 million), the acquiring company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

MGO, as the smaller company is known, manages a 436-kilometer (271-mile) highway in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Ecorodovias said. The deal is subject to approval by Brazilian infrastructure and antitrust regulators, the filing added.