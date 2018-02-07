FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 7, 2018 / 12:09 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Michael Kors' same-store sales fall less than expected

1 分钟阅读

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a much smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales for the holiday quarter during which the affordable luxury products maker sharply cut promotions to reinvigorate sales and brand prestige.

The company said same-store sales fell 3.2 percent in its third quarter ended Dec. 30, well below analysts average estimate of a decline of 6.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kors’s total revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.44 billion in the quarter, which included two months of sales for Jimmy Choo, the high-end shoemaker it bought last year. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below