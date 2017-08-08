FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michael Kors profit falls 15 pct
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 上午11点26分 / 5 天前

Michael Kors profit falls 15 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. fashion accessories maker sold fewer items to department stores.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $125.5 million, or 80 cents per share in the first quarter ended July 1, from $147.1 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for Michael Kors, which said last month it would buy upscale shoemaker Jimmy Choo, dipped 3.6 percent to $952.4 million.

The company, however, raised its annual revenue forecast. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

