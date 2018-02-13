FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018

Michaels pays $1.5 mln to U.S. Justice Dept in vase settlement

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5 million in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the bureau announced on Tuesday, after allegations that the craft supply retailer did not report information in a timely manner to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about a large glass vase that injured customers.

Michaels did not admit that it violated the law in settling the case, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

