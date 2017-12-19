FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Micron's quarterly revenue surges 71 pct
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

Chipmaker Micron's quarterly revenue surges 71 pct

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc reported a 71.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the chipmaker reaped the benefits of a chip boom fueled by demand from personal computer, server and smartphone makers.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $180 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $6.80 billion from $3.97 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below