1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Microsoft plans to cut "thousands" of jobs - source
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月6日 / 下午5点14分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Microsoft plans to cut "thousands" of jobs - source

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares, background)

July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported on Monday that Microsoft would undergo a reorganization that would impact its sales and marketing teams as the company doubles down on its fast-growing cloud business.

Microsoft's shares were down 0.7 percent at $68.63 on Thursday.

The Redmond, Washington-based company employed about 120,000 people globally as of March 31, with sales and marketing teams accounting for about 19 percent of the workforce, according to the company's website. (bit.ly/2tgetOg)

Microsoft has notified some employees about the reductions, the source said. However, in some geographies, the company plans to notify employees that their jobs are under consideration, the source added.

Since taking over as chief executive in 2014, Satya Nadella has sharpened the company's focus on its cloud computing unit to counter a prolonged slowdown in the PC market. (Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez in San Francisco; Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

