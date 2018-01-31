Microsoft reports loss on tax charge

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a $13.8 billion charge related to U.S. tax reform.

The company posted a net loss of $6.30 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $6.27 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. [bit.ly/2npGtLa ]

Revenue climbed 12 percent to $28.92 billion, including 98 percent growth in Azure, Microsoft’s flagship cloud product which competes with rivals from Amazon.com Inc, IBM and Alphabet Inc’s Google. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)