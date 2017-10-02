FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft to end Groove streaming service; offers Spotify migration
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年10月2日

Microsoft to end Groove streaming service; offers Spotify migration

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would discontinue its Groove Music Pass subscription service, allowing its existing customers to move their playlists and music collections to Spotify.

The Groove Music app will no longer offer the option to stream, purchase, and download music after Dec. 31, the company said in a blog post. [bit.ly/2wt7W1X ]

Microsoft introduced the service in October 2012 as Xbox Music, offering music streaming through subscription or purchase through the Windows Store.

However, the company said it would continue to update the Groove Music app on all Windows devices to support playback and management of owned music. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

