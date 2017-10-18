FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi oil minister asks BP to develop Kirkuk oilfields, oil ministry says
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日

Iraqi oil minister asks BP to develop Kirkuk oilfields, oil ministry says

1 分钟阅读

BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi has asked BP '‘to quickly make plans to develop the Kirkuk oifields,‘’ an oil ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Iraqi government forces on Monday took control of the oil-rich region of Kirkuk from Kurdish peshmerga fighters who had occupied the area in 2-14, in the course of the war on Islamic State.

BP says on its website it has provided technical assistance in the past to the Iraqi state-owned North Oil Company to aid the redevelopment of the Kirkuk field.

Kirkuk is estimated to have around 9 billion barrels of recoverable oil remaining, according to BP. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)

