Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月22日 / 上午10点42分 / 3 天前

Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.

Flows were fluctuating at between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day versus normal flows of around 600,000 bpd.

Exports have dropped from Wednesday last week when Iraqi military forces took over the Kirkuk area from the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, resulting in a sharp drop in output from nearby fields.

Iraqi oil ministry officials have said they were hoping to bring output back to normal by Sunday but it has not happened yet, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

